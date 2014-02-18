The Cool Girl’s Guide to Matte Eyeshadow

Sure, shimmery, metallics are cute and all, but this season it’s all about a matte approach. We caught up with one of the coolest makeup artists in NYC and Make Up For Ever Educator, Jennifer Evans, to talk trends and techniques. Check out her top five ways to rock a matte eye.

1. Graphic Liner: Apply a light wash of a matte shadow all over the lid, then create a wet liquid line with a complementary color by dipping your brush in a little bit of water before adding product. Light lilac and deep violet are a winning combo for this.

Try: NARS Shadows in D. Gorgeous (matte dusty lilac) and Daphne (matte deep purple), $25 each, Narscosmetics.com

2. Clean Middle: Instead of creating an all-over smokey eye, a different idea is to focus the color on the inner and outer corners, leaving the middle clean. A punchy pink hue will stand out in all the right ways.

Try: Make Up For Ever Shadow in Neon Pink #75, $25, Spear

3. Dots: A major trend in the makeup world right now is adding a dot of color under each eye, beneath the lash line. Keep it small and keep it colorful.

Try: Laura Mercier Matte Eye Colour in Deep Night, $23, Lauramercier.com



4. Two-Tone Neutrals: A good classic never goes out of style. Sweep a matte cream shadow all over your lid, then apply a taupe shade along the upper lash line, blending up to the crease.

Try: Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Eye Shadow in Bone and Truffle, $$18.50 each, ElizabethArden.com

5. Smudgy : A trick to making eyes look larger is actually to thicken your liner by smudging it out by the outer corners. To avoid the raccoon look, do your eye makeup, then the rest of your face so you don’t have flaky residue messing up your foundation.

Try: Bobbi Brown Eye Shadow in Caviar, $21, Bobbibrowncosmetics.com