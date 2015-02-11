How to Rock Gray Lipstick

What’s the deal with gray lipstick? This odd, new trend has been popping up all over the place lately, from the runways to your favorite YouTube stars’ makeup tutorials. You might be thinking: “Who in their right mind would wear that?!” But, as odd as it sounds, adding gray lipstick to a look can give you a punchy edge that will make heads turn.

The key, as with anything, is knowing how to use it. It’s important to remember that if you’re going to go with such a striking color like grey, the rest of the face should be played down. Stick to minimal makeup; A coat of mascara, maybe a swipe of black eyeliner on the upper lash line, or a bit of highlight on the cheekbones to add life back into the face. Test out a few different gray shades in order to make sure it works right with your complexion. If you’re not daring enough to go for a full-on gray, try one with more of a lilac or brown undertone to start off.

Finally, make sure your lips are prepped and ready for lipstick application. Use e.l.f.’s Studio Lip Exfoliator before applying lip balm to ensure your lips are smooth and flake-free. As with any bold lip color, it’s important to make sure your lips are lined and defined so that the color doesn’t bleed into the edges. The perfect liner to pair with any gray lipstick would have to be MAC’s Lip Pencil in Stone. Described as a “muted greyish-taupe brown,” this pencil is perfect for adding definition to the lips, making them look fuller, and as a base for whatever gray lipstick you choose. And speaking of lipstick, if you’re wondering where you can find a gray lip color, look no further. We’ve come up with a list of six of the best gray lipsticks on the market, with different intensities and undertones that will work for everyone!

Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lipstick in Touchable Taupe

If a full-on gray is a little too intimidating for you, try this Maybelline shade, which is more of a muted taupe color. It leans more towards the brown side, but still has that cooler gray undertone which is perfect to start out with if gray sounds scary.

Lime Crime Velvetine in Cashmere

Lime Crime describes this shade as a “greige: equal parts gray and beige.” This color has a slightly mauve-y undertone and changes slightly, but still looks fantastic, on different skin tones.

KIKO Luscious Cream Lipstick in 524 Taupe

Another gorgeous gray, this one leans slightly more lilac and is very flattering on those with cooler undertones.

OCC Lip Tar: Matte in Sebastian

Sebastian is described as a “plum-toned taupe,” yet depending on your skin tone, it can also lean towards the brown side.

Coloured Raine Matte Lip Paint in Soul

This lip paint is described as a “dark nude,” but is almost a spot-on dupe of MAC’s Stone Lip Pencil except in lipstick form!

Melt Cosmetics Lipstick in Space Cake

Space Cake is a true, full-on grey. Depending on the light, it can even take on a bit of a blue tint, but still looks awesome either way!