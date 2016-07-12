15 Street-Style-Approved Ways to Wear Your Hair with Hats This Summer

The general line of thinking has always been that hats are the perfect accessory for rectifying—or at least hiding—a bad hair day, but I’d like to pose the question of which came first: the hat, or the bad hair day? A strategic topper will shield bad bangs or a greasy scalp, but there’s also a chance that it’ll leave an otherwise solid hairstyle looking a damn mess. You win some; you lose some.

But a good hair day and a hat-hair day need not be mutually exclusive. You must wear the hat; do not let the hat wear you. Whether it’s a messy bun, a sleek ponytail, or a set of grown-up pigtail braids you’re into, these 15 street-style-approved takes on the elusive good-hat-hair day are substantial proof that headwear and hair can coexist in peace.