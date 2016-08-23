How to Wear Hair Accessories Like an Adult

You know how every single person on Instagram looks cool as hell with their hair wrapped in gold clips and pins and barrettes, but when you try to wear a headband, you look like a confused preschooler? Yeah, we get it: Hair accessories can be frustrating. Try too hard, and you’re channeling Esmerelda; do it half-assed and you look like an extra in “Clarissa Explains It All.” One thing is for sure, though: This trend ain’t going away anytime soon.

Whether it’s Jen Atkin’s new Chloe + Isabel line of bronze bun cuffs and gold fan pins, or Urban Outfitters’ constant stream of new metallic barrettes and circle clips, designers are all about making bling for your head. Which means we’re all about showing you how to not only make the best of the trend, but to rock it so hard, even the little kid inside of you will feel like a grown-up.