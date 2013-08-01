Fall 2013 Makeup Trends You Can Wear Now

Summer may still have another month to go, but, if you’re like us, you’re already thinking about all the amazing fall makeup trends you’re dying to try.
Don’t fret, ladies, we have good news! You don’t have to wait until the season officially starts to test out some super chic looks. Take some tips from celebrity makeup artist Troy Edwards, who’s worked with Bobbi Brown and Chanel, for how to wear the looks you loved from the fall 2013 runways right now.
Go Grey. Grey shadow graced the runways at Alexander Wang and Derek Lam. This summer, pair the look with your favorite lip color. The mix of a grey eye and the bright lip will look modern and stylish without looking like you're trying too hard.
Try Navy Eyeliner. One of the fall trends this year is navy eyeliner, and we love it because it looks great on everyone, especially hazel and light-brown eyes. To take your day look into evening, use a navy shadow and smudge it over your daytime eyeliner for a modern way to “smoke” your eyes.
Draw on a Cat Eye. Long story short, it’s all about the cat eye this fall, so start practicing now. The look can be a bit difficult to master, so start with a “kitten” eye, just a basic wing on each corner, then build it out as you feel more confident. Combine this look with the one above for a navy cat eye, like the ones we saw on the runway at Lanvin and Micheal Kors.
Wear Subtly Dark Lips. Burgundy and wine are making a comeback to the fall stage this year (as we saw at Louis Vuitton and Derek Lam), but it may be a bit overwhelming to incorporate with your light summer palette. To dip your toes into the fall feel, dab your new fall burgundy lip color onto just your bottom lip, then press both lips together to just stain the lip. Now, take your favorite summer lip gloss and apply on both lips, pressing together once more.
Start Blushing. Blush colors for fall will be ones that will be rich in color, but a bit sheer in texture (Edwards loves Chanel’s new Le Blush Crème de Chanel in Fantastic). On days you’re not using bronzer, just put a dab of color on your cheeks, and then use your face powder over it to soften it a bit.
Put on That Bronzer. Bronzer is a great way to look amazing and sun-kissed all year round, so get in the habit of wearing it now. To find the best shade, hold the bronzer to your face or arm. Whichever shade looks more like the way your skin naturally tans, (bronze or golden) is the shade that you should purchase. For optimum results, make sure you use a bronzer brush and not a blush brush.
Play With Color. The fall “it” colors will be toffee, pumpkin, syrah and cobalt, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until fall to wear them. Take one for a test drive during a night out on the town and see how you like the look before the cooler weather starts.
Try Before You Buy. Prefer to do a test-run before you invest in new makeup? Go into the department store and play! This is a great way to get out of the heat and enjoy what is happening for fall. While you don’t have to buy fall colors now, getting a head start on figuring out what you like will put you ahead of the game so you can make your shopping list of makeup and clothes you want for next season early.
