How To Wear Face Oils in the Summer

Slathering oil on your face when it’s 90-plus degrees out sounds like a fast-track to teenage-levels of T-zone grease, but the benefits of swapping your moisturizer for a face oil don’t stop in the winter: They help keep your skin’s barrier function intact, and prevent you from over-producing acne-causing sebum. Instead of using the same thick oil you used through superstorm Juno, though, swap yours out for a lighter formula, like those with jojoba, sesame, and grapeseed oils high on the list of ingredients, says Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

Annie Chiu, a dermatologist at The Derm Institute, recommends tea tree, rosehip, and hazelnut oils for anyone with acne-prone skin, and for anyone with dry or reactive skin, she suggests adding products with argan, yangu, and borage-seed oil to your nighttime routine.

“Apply it before your anti-aging routine to increase absorption and decrease potential irritation from harsher products,” Dr. Chiu says. Not ready to full-out replace your face cream with an oil, but still want the benefits? “Add a few drops of a revitalizing oil to brighten dull makeup throughout the day and give your skin a dewy glow,” says Chiu. I love Tata Harper’s Beautifying Facial Oil for this on the go facial oil application or on drying plane rides. The zen, floral scent is a plus, too.”

Ahead, the 10 best facial oils for summer depending on your skin type.