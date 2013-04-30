How To Wear Colored Mascara (Without Looking Crazy)

Colored mascara is a major trend this season, with beauty brands from Chanel to MAC debuting new, bright shades for your lashes. Keep these pointers in mind to make sure your colored mascara looks stylish, not tacky.

1. Wear a colored mascara on both your top and bottom lashes to make your eye color pop. Almay’s Intense I-Color Volumizing Mascara ($7.99, almay.com) comes in a variety of shades to complement every eye color. Plum or purple mascara flatters brown or green eyes; blue mascaras make baby blues pop; and green mascaras look great with hazel eyes.

2. A colored mascara is bold enough to wear alone, so keep the rest of your makeup simple. On the eyes, keep your shadows neutral and your eyeliner on the thinner side if wearing mascara alone is not an option. You can use a colored mascara like YSL Volume Effect Faux Cils in Green Emerald ($30, yslbeautyus.com) to brighten up a neutral smoky eye or black eyeliner.

3. Colored mascara that’s waterproof is the perfect makeup option for a pool party when paired with sunscreen, tinted balm, and not much else. Chanel’s new Inimitable Waterproof Mascara ($30, chanel.com) comes in cool blue and aqua shades that will look great with a bikini.

4. Wear the trend in a subtle way by layering colored mascara over black mascara on just the tips of the lashes. Wearing color on the bottom lashes only gives a similarly toned down effect. Try MAC Opulash in Sama ($16, maccosmetics.com this May), a deep blue that’s part of the brand’s Art of the Eye Collection, for a look that makes a low-key impact close up but doesn’t look crazy from a distance.

