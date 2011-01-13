Make Your Peepers Pop With Bright Eyeshadow

BellaSugar, a part of PopSugar Network, provides beauty junkies everywhere with a destination to learn what’s hot in the world of beauty and skin care.

At her Lucky cover party yesterday, Nicole Richie looked like her usual fabulous self, and our friends at BellaSugar took note of her lovely sweeps of violet shadow. It’s easy to worry that bright eye color is going to leave you looking overdone, but when used correctly it can be totally gorgeous and really accentuates your irises. Check out these three tips to get the look just right:

The easiest way to wear bright color to good effect is to follow Nicole’s lead and keep things sheer. Translucent color is eye-catching without being as harsh as an opaque shade.

Another good idea is to coordinate your shadow color with your accessories or clothing. Wearing a similar shade makes the shadow stand out less, whereas clashing (as in opposite) hues tend to look even brighter.

And if you want to really make your eyes pop, choose a shadow shade complementary to your eye color. Brown and hazel eyes look great with purple and plum shadows, blue eyes stand out with gold and yellow shades, and green eyes pop with magentas and bright pinks.

