How to Wash Your Face the Right Way

We all know we should be washing our faces well and often, but have you been doing it wrong this whole time? We asked the experts exactly how to wash our face — now, pay attention!



Use lukewarm water: “Using water that is too hot or too cold can break capillaries on your face, leaving your face red and the capillaries permanently broken over time,” says Joseph Rucker, plastic surgeon and founder of Enza Essentials Skincare.

MORE: Face Washes That Won’t Dry Out Your Skin

Choose a cleanser that is appropriate for your skin type: Using your fingertips, gently massage the cleanser onto the face using upward circular motions. “Massaging ensures that dirt is removed and also stimulates circulation. Continue massaging onto the skin for 30 seconds to one minute, focusing on the oiliest areas: The T-zone and sides of the nose. Finally, rinse the face with cold water to close pores,” says Cecilia Wong, Founder and Facialist of Cecilia Wong Skincare.

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to skincare. “Look for a cleanser that is formulated with ingredients that will help your skin type. Are you oily and prone to breakouts? Try a salicylic acid based cleanser,” says Dr. Rucker.

Do a double cleanse, twice a day: The first cleanse will remove surface impurities, the second will get deeper into the pores.

MORE: 7 Common Mistakes You Make While Washing Your Face

Always follow with a toner: Washing your face can sometimes be harsh on your skin, but using a toner will balance your skin’s pH levels back to normal, allowing the rest of your regimen to work more effectively and help prevent breakouts. “Skin that is unbalanced will always create excess oil or dryness to try to make up for the level upset,” says Dr. Rucker.

Don’t rush: Especially on areas with folds, wrinkles, creases (like the sides of the nose). “Take the time to work in the product and give a good rinse to make sure you are cleansing the whole face and not missing these harder-to-clean areas,” says healthy skin expert Celeste Hilling of Skin Authority. When you have thoroughly cleansed and rinsed, pat dry with a towel.

Image via Istock