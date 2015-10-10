How to Wake Up With Perfect Hair

We’ve all had those mornings where we’d rather hit snooze five more times than get out of bed to shower and fully style our hair for the day. Maybe we had a late night out or we’re just being extra lazy that day, but either way, an easy and quick hairstyle is a necessity, always.

Since there’s basically no one on this planet who wakes up with flawless hair without doing anything, try these quick morning and night tips when you’re in a time crunch to get out the door.

The Night Before:

For the easiest way to “wake up and go,” wash and prepare your hair the night before. Then, with a few simple touch-ups in the morning, you’ll be out the door in no time!

1. While your hair is still damp, throw in a volume spray before blowing out your hair with a large round brush. The product will help keep your hair full and bouncy after a night’s sleep—so only a few touch-ups with a blow dryer or straightener in the morning will be necessary.

2. Braid your hair for textured waves the next morning. Apply a texture spray, like Sally Hershberger Glam Waves Texture Spray, to damp hair and French braid or part it in your usual part. Loosely braid the rest of your hair starting at the nape of your neck. When you wake up, undo the braid, shake out your locks with your fingers, and spray with hairspray to secure the look.

3. For bouncy curls, comb and part your hair before applying an anti-frizz serum, like Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum. Divide your hair into 2 sections for looser curls or 4 sections for tighter curls and twist hair away from your face, twirling until your hair is dry. In the morning, touch-up curls with a curling iron or wand and set with hairspray.

The Morning Of:

If you’re in a rush and haven’t prepped your hair the night before, don’t fret, second-day hair is even easier to style!

4. Divide your hair into a few sections and spray a dry shampoo directly onto your roots, holding it about six inches away from the scalp, to absorb any oil or grease that may have built up from your last wash. KMS Makeover Spray is a light, airy spray that goes on white and dissolves once all the oil is absorbed, letting you know the product is working. Your hair is left looking fresh and clean, so no one will know you’ve skipped a wash!

5. Sometimes you wake up with an unruly cowlick or a strand that just won’t frame your face right. Simply wet those strands from root to tip using a comb or your fingers and restyle them the same way you did the day before.

6. Dirty hair holds a curl the best, so break out the curling iron and start loosely curling your tresses away from your face in the front (after using a protective spray, of course!) and then alternating directions when you get to the middle and back sections. Pull back or braid pieces of your hair to keep it out of your face and change up your look.

7. An easy updo is perfect for second day hair—and your options are endless. Try a low messy bun at the nape of your neck with face-framing pieces or a cute topknot. Add a headscarf for a little more fun or a pop of color to any outfit.

8. Slick back your hair into a high ponytail and wrap a piece of your hair around to hide the elastic and secure with a bobby pin. It’ll only take you seconds to pull off this sleek look! Just make sure the hair tie isn’t extremely thick so it will be easier to hide.

9. A braid is the perfect way to hide second-day hair because you still look put together even if it’s a little messy. Try out one of these messy braids the next time you’re in a rush!