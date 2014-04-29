5 Ways to Wake Up Faster Every Morning

It’s amazing how the human body can get so used to our alarm clocks that we’re actually able to sleep through the grating sounds of shrieking DJs, blasting bass-lines, and prank calls. Oh, that’s just us?

Well, even if you don’t get up to pop radio, you’ve probably wondered at one time or another how to wake up in the morning and be totally awake, alert, and ready for the day. Below, we’ve rounded up 5 easy tips to get you started.

1. Move the clock

The easiest way to give yourself the option to get up right away? Move your alarm across the room as opposed to placing it directly next to your bed. It might sound like “duh,” but you’d be amazed how often you resist the urge to crawl back into bed once you’re already out and moving around your room.

2. Make blackout shades a weekend treat

It’s a known fact that natural light stimulates your body to stop the release of the sleep hormone melatonin, which in turns means you’ll naturally be more ready when its time to get up, as opposed to waking up in pitch black. Why not use those blackout shades on weekends to encourage your body to sleep in?

3.Use ice-cold water. Or spoons.

Splashing your face with ice-cold water as you get up shocks your brain, and opens up your eyes. If you’re brave enough, you can also try turning your shower knob to the coldest setting for 10 seconds before getting out (which will also give your hair some extra shine—bonus!) If you’re really dedicated, place two spoons on the fridge or freezer the night before and lay them over your eyes in the morning for a cooling, de-puffing fix.

4. Smell some citrus.

Speaking of citrus,inhaling a lemon, orange or any other citrus can kick-start beta wave production, raising your alertness and energy levels by 50 percent or more within two minutes, according to iVillage.

Your best bet: Open a bottle of citrus essential oil and inhale deeply, or grab a half cup serving of the fresh fruit. “Be sure to savor the citrusy smell while you eat, so the odor molecules can actually reach, and stimulate, your brain,” Dr. Alan Hirsch, M.D., medical director of Chicago’s Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation, told iVillage.

5. Put down the cell phone at night.

According to researchers at the Lighting Research Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, those of us who spent two hours using a device backlit with LED display—such as an iPhone or iPad—had a corresponding dip in melatonin levels. Melatonin, as you probably know, is the chemical that induces sleep, so decreased levels means you’ll have a harder time zonking out.





