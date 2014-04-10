10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Shampoo

To shampoo daily, or not to shampoo daily? That is the question. There are plenty of myths and theories floating around the beauty universe questioning whether or not we should lather up our locks, but it’s time to set the record straight. Below are 10 little known facts about shampooing your hair, and hopefully these tips will leave your hair bouncier and softer than ever before.

1. Choose wisely: It’s important to get the shampoo that is right for you. If you have fine hair, you could benefit from a volumizing shampoo, whereas if you have thicker hair, a moisturizing shampoo would be best.

2. Don’t forget to clarify: If your hair is getting drier, no longer responding to products, or you notice residue building up on your scalp, it might be time to incorporate a clarifying shampoo into your haircare routine. Clarifying shampoos work to get rid of these pesky problems.

MORE: 5 Must Know Tips for Using Dry Shampoo

3. Blondes should clarify more often: Blondes or other chemically treated heads of hair should be using clarifying shampoos more frequently because chemical treatments create more porous strands which can easily absorb unwanted environmental elements into your hair.

4. Shampoos expire, too: Most shampoos have a shelf life of 2-3 years. A shampoo will not necessarily go bad when expired, but it will not work as well as a newer shampoo would.

5. Massage your scalp: Massaging your scalp while shampooing is a great way to maintain healthy hair. Massaging your scalp increases the blood circulation throughout the scalp which can help increase hair growth.

6. Hold the foam: You should be using no more than a quarter-sized amount of shampoo. Anything more will create excess foam which will make it difficult for you to properly massage the shampoo into your scalp.

MORE: The Best Shampoos for Blonde Hair

7. Ditch the hot water: Using boiling hot water can leave you with limp, lifeless hair. Try washing with warm water and rinsing with cool water. Rinsing with cooler water will close the hair’s cuticle and lock in your hair’s moisture and shine.

8. More expensive isn’t always better: Salon shampoos are not always better than drugstore shampoos. Finding a shampoo should not depend on the price tag, but whether or not the formula in the shampoo works for you and your locks.

9. If you feel like skipping a day (or two): If you can’t be bothered to wash your hair and decide to turn to dry shampoo, try applying it the night before. This will give your hair enough time to absorb all of the powder and you will wake up with extra volume in your hair.

10. Try a natural remedy: Sometimes store-bought shampoo isn’t for you and perhaps a natural homemade shampoo is the way to go. With baking soda, vinegar, and water, you can create shampoo that will eliminate smells and build up that make their way into your hair, without any of the harsh chemicals that are usually found within shampoo.