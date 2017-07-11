8 Ways to Use Highlighter on Your Face

When you know how to properly use highlighter, it’s kind of God’s gift. There’s nothing we love more than a beauty product that can pull double duty—except for a product that can work even harder than that. Highlighter is one of those wonderful gems, there for us when we need it in practically every capacity.

Working to give you a glow and make you look more awake, highlighter is a wonderful way to infuse a little bit of life into your look. To get the most of this beauty must-have, we’re walking you through exactly where to use it.

Under the brow bone

Apply highlighter just under your brow bone, but above the crease in your eyelid, to give the illusion of larger eyes.

Apple of the cheek

If you’re going for glowing skin—as opposed to a slightly more contoured look—apply a small dot of highlighter in the center of the apple of your cheek over blush.

Bridge of the nose

This works especially well if you’re working to contour your nose a bit. Apply highlighter along the bridge of your nose and gently blend foundation a shade or two darker than your natural skin tone on the sides to make your nose appear to be slimmer.

Inner corner of the eye

The oldest trick in the book for looking awake when you’re working on three hours of sleep? Add just a pinch of highlighter to the inner corner of your eyes to brighten up an otherwise dark areas.

Diagonal along the cheekbone

For a bit of definition in your cheekbones, apply highlighter in a diagonal line from just beneath the center of your eye socket up towards your hairline, and blend.

Cupid’s Bow

Give your lipstick a really clean look by applying highlighter on your cupid’s bow using a concealer brush.

Center of your eyelid

Just a touch of highlighter in the center of your eyelid will simultaneously make your eyes look bigger and more awake. Win-win!

Mix it with your moisturizer

Mix a liquid highlighter with your moisturizer for an all over glow across your entire face.

Originally published May 2014. Updated July 2017.