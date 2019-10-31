How to Trim Your Own Bangs at Home Without Going Overboard

Scroll To See More Images

The first and last time I attempted to cut my own hair was back in the sixth grade. Needless to say, the face-framing layers that I was certain I could create without the help of a professional hair stylist inevitably turned out looking more like a jagged stair case that had been hit by an earthquake than the salon-level look that the Olsen twins were rocking at the time. Naturally, back in those days YouTube videos instructing impulsive pre-teens on how to trim your hair were non-existent. Now days, there is a vast selection of these types of tutorials to help guide you with step-by-step instructions and plenty of tips and tricks. However, while I free-handed my haircut with an unwarranted amount of confidence at the ripe age of twelve, if you’re going to attempt to trim your own bangs (unless, of course, you’re a professional stylist), cut your hair or chop away some extra split ends, we encourage you to use a tool and watch a tutorial if you want to avoid an irreversible mishap.

After all, you can correct a color mistake, but there’s not much you can do about a haircut mistake, unless you’re up extensions or a full-blown buzz cut. Trust me, I’ve learned this lesson the hard way, and I’ve learned it twice. These helpful tools won’t exactly guarantee a fool-proof result, but they’ll definitely make the DIY process much more easy. Again, while we’re not necessarily encouraging attempting trims and haircuts on your own, if you choose do so regardless, please invest in one of the below to help.

1. Tinkle Hair Cutter

This tiny little trimmer and combo combo helps you get an event result. It’s designed with two double edge razor blades, and one with thinner teeth for those with fine hair.

2. Zinnor Hair Cutter

This hair cutter is not only great trimming bangs and fried ends, but it also helps you shape and refine your look. It’s also equipped with a safety shield to prevent cuts.

3. Split-Ender Pro 2

The Split-Ender tool is ideal for those looking to trim off damaged ends. It works to trim fried edges rather taking off length. It’s also great for making subtle adjustments to your fringe.