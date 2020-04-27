5 Actually Helpful Tutorials for Trimming Natural Hair Without Heat

I’ve reached that part of my new “stay-at-home” normal where I spend an absurd amount of time on YouTube hoping to hack some random hair challenge. This week, that distinct honor goes to trimming hair; specifically, how to trim natural hair without heat. I’m familiar with the methods that require straightening or blowdrying my hair first, except I don’t ever use hot tools.

I literally can’t remember the last time I picked up a straightening brush and honestly, I want to keep it that way. Ultimately, exposing textured hair to heat will always result in some level of damage, whether it’s barely there or painfully visible when you detangle on wash day. For these reasons (and a penchant for lazy hair routines), I’ve tracked down five YouTube tutorials that are easy to follow and don’t make me feel like a complete failure. In most cases, you only need a pair of shears and some patience to replicate each step.

So press play, pause, and repeat on one or all of these guides to get rid of the split ends you can’t stop thinking about.

The Chic Natural

This 10-minute tutorial combines quick and easy no-heat trimming along with tips for elongating your hair length using ponytail holders—a two-fer worth the watch. Make sure you grab a pair of shears and a paddle brush before doing on your own.

Naptural85

As far as I’m concerned, any and all of Naptural85’s tutorials are well-worth watching, including this incredibly detailed guide to trimming your ends without a flat iron. Her go-to tools include shears, a rake comb, a detangling brush, a pocket comb, and duckbill clips. And if you have time, check out her older trimming tutorials under this one, too.

NappyFu TV

No need to lather in conditioner or run your strands through a straightening brush for this two-in-one method. Just make sure you have a pair of shears suited to your curl pattern.

Aisha Beau

After finding it difficult to justify an expensive trim and style at her local salon, Aisha put together this step-by-step trimming tutorial. It also features some of her favorite styling products, including the Creme of Nature Coconut Curling Cream.

Natural Reign

When I saw a Glow by Daye bonnet in the video description, I knew I had to press play and watch this helpful tutorial on trimming split ends and giving natural hair a beautiful shape. I may or may not have added this Fro Butter to my Amazon cart, too.

