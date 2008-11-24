How To Travel Light

Gibson girls out there!! I know you travel, stay-at-home moms, busy executives and fashion and beauty editors. I believe that when you travel a lot, it takes a toll on your hair and skin. To keep your hair in great shape, I recommend Ted Gibson Hairsheet Treatment. This tiny little packette does everything–moisturize, style, and boost sheen, and also means you don’t have to lug around a ton of products. This is key, especially when you want to check your bag. Traveling is something that all of us experience and it’s important to take care of yourself. My best travel tip: Drink lots of water and stay away from caffeine which dries out your skin and hair.

I want to give you something else to think about: Know that you are worth it, whatever it is!! If you feel like you need that new pair of shoes from Manolo Blahnik, Chloe, or Versace. Splurge on yourself. Make yourself feel fab with a new purchase. I love shoes and there is nothing better than seeing a woman in a pair of heels!! I just did Christina Ricci for 2008 Whitney Museum of American Art Gala Red Carpet and she wore Versace. All I can say is MAJOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! She looked amazing in this silver colored gown and shoes.

And always remember that Beauty Is Individual.



