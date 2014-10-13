How to Transition Out of Ombré Hair

As hot as the ombré hair look has been for several seasons now, like most trends, the look (along with the color itself) is beginning to fade. Especially with the fall season kicking into high gear, hair color trends are now shifting towards richer, darker tones, or the more subdued sister of ombré: sombré hair. The thing is, when the tips of your hair have been bleached, the thought of achieving a more natural, rich color may sound like a huge project. To help ease any hair anxiety, we turned to Joel Warren, Master Colorist and Co-Founder of Warren-Tricomi Salons.

“It is easy to get rid of your ombré color by coloring it with a non-peroxide color, just match the new color with your base color,” says Warren. If dyeing your hair again is just about the last thing you want to do, or the color just isn’t quite working out right, Warren says that your other option is to trim it off: “This will cause the least damage to your hair and is the most cost-effective.”

MORE: Fall Hair Colors for Blondes: The Latest Way to Upgrade

If you’re actually loving your ombré color or just don’t want to part with the length, Warren also gave us several tips for keeping those ends in tip top shape: “Stay away from heat styling as much as possible, use a damage repairing mask two to three times a week, and use leave-in conditioning treatments.” For some serious hair hydrotherapy, Warren suggests the Kerastse Densifique Masque and a leave-in conditioner like Shu Uemura Essence Absolute.

While ombré is often a stark transition between colors, sombré allows for a much more gentle transition. We wondered if this look is less harsh on the hair because of the more subtle color shift.

“Sombré color can be less damaging because there is not as much bleach added to the hair, as compared to ombré. I especially like using L’Oreal Professionnel Inoa hair color, it always leaves the hair in great condition.”