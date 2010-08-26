Beauty Tips From A Pro: How To Use A Round Brush

Since I’m a beauty editor, everyone expects that I a) know every beauty product that has ever been created (okay, I have played with a lot of them…) and b) that I’m an editor, makeup artist and hairstylist all in one. I am definitely not the latter. Although I have picked up a few tips and tricks along the way, I still enjoy love having my hair and makeup professionally done. So, when I was at an event getting a blowout a few weeks ago, and a few of us editors were chatting about the fact that we can’t do something as simple as use a round brush at home without twisting our hair into massive knots, I decided I needed to call in some help to teach me (and you) how to do this at home.

Heather Olexa, hairstylist from Fox and Boy salon in NYC, shows us how to do just that below.

Step 1:



Apply a volumizing mousse to wet hair; Heather used Rene Furterer.

Step 2:



Comb through hair, roots to ends, to evenly distribute the product.

Step 3:



Rough dry hair to lift the roots and remove most of the moisture out of the ends. Hair should be about 70 percent dry at this point.

Step 4:



Take a rectangle section of hair from the top of the head and secure it with a clip. Clip hair at each side of the head and two or more sections in the back (more sections might be needed depending on how thick your hair is).

Step 5:



Take sections no bigger than the width of the brush, and place the brush into the hair, near the root. Then pick up your dryer and slide the brush to the ends of the hair. Start with the back sections and work through the rest of the head.

Step 6: Once all of the sections are dry, finish on the cool setting to add shine.

All photos by Joey D’Arco of StyleCaster