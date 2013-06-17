WATCH: How to Tie a Headscarf 3 Ways

We spotted colorful headscarves on the runways of numerous spring/summer 2013 shows such as Marc by Marc Jacobs and Dolce and Gabbana, and it’s no surprise that when the weather heats up, the one accessory that we want to reach for to liven up our look is a colorful, printed scarf. But, as fun and cute as the accessory is, it can be tricky to figure out how to tie it in just the right way for your hair. Plus, your favorite scarf may be square shaped or the size of a blanket – what do you do then? Well, don’t you worry. We called in one of our favorite stylists, Mischa G. from Bumble and bumble to walk us through a variety of styles that can be worn with headscarves.

Above, she explains how to get the look three different ways, whether you want to wear your hair down, all the way up when it’s wet at the beach, or with a cute bow styled along with your top knot or ponytail. Watch the video for her tips and tricks and then try it yourself at home!

More How To Videos From Beauty High:

How to Curl Your Hair with a Curling Wand

How to Wear Colored Mascara

How to Actually Wear Blue Eyeshadow