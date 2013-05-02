How to Take a Selfie: 10 Lessons We Learned From Amanda Bynes

In the age of Instagram, it’s imperative to know how to take a good selfie – considering the amount of people who will see this picture (and the fact that it’ll be online forever once you post it), a bad selfie can ruin you. Okay, maybe not ruin you, but it at least guarantees a bad comment or two. So, what should you be taking into consideration when you snap a picture of yourself with the best haircut you’ve ever had or the most adorable macaron from your favorite bakery? Let us show you how to take a great selfie, thanks to the lessons we’ve learned from Amanda Bynes’ newest career (taking Twit Pics of herself).
From finding a good background to taking a minute to focus the camera, we’ve put together a list of the 10 lessons Amanda Bynes’ selfies have taught us, ranging from good to bad to ugly. Take a look at the child star’s pictures above and tell us your tips for taking selfies in the comments below!
1. Pay attention to details. The overall composition of this selfie is great, then you see Amanda's nails and something inside of you starts to cringe. Whether it's a fold in a shirt or the placement of your hair, make sure you're paying attention to the little things before you snap a shot.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
2. Follow Tyra's rule and smile with your eyes. Unless you're aiming to look lifeless in a photo (which should never be the goal), light up your eyes with a hint of a smile.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
3. Don't post a selfie if it looks like the camera snapped two seconds too early. You may be partial to winking in pictures, but a half-wink/half-blink and catching yourself in the middle of fixing your hair just makes the picture look sloppy and unfinished.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
4. Tap to focus. Considering a mirror shot immediately tells the viewer which kind of phone you have and considering also the quality of the iPhone camera, we're guessing there was no "tap to focus" happening here. For a clean, quality picture, take the extra three seconds that it requires to focus the camera on yourself.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
5. Step away from the mirror. Or depending on the lighting situation at the moment, go without the flash to avoid blocking out half of your face with a bright light.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
6. Smile! It seems like a no-brainer, but considering only 10% of Amanda's selfies feature her smiling, it's necessary to state the obvious. Good looks, Amanda!
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
7. Choose one expression and stick with it. Between the wink, the kissing face and the "fierce" face (on the left), there are too many things happening to look cohesive. If you're going to pass on a smile, just choose one expression. Less is more.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
8. Don't re-wear the same clothes over and over. People notice when you post three selfies wearing the same shirt but different lipstick, and it begins to look repetitive. Change things up (or just post selfies less often).
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
9. Find the light. Light directly above your head will give you a halo effect, but light should ideally be in front of you to highlight you in the most flattering way.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
10. Be aware of your background. Don't try too hard to set up a backdrop for your selfie photo shoot, but avoid having a Gatorade bottle and stack of toilet paper in your shot.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter