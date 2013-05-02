How to Take a Selfie: 10 Lessons We Learned From Amanda Bynes

In the age of Instagram, it’s imperative to know how to take a good selfie – considering the amount of people who will see this picture (and the fact that it’ll be online forever once you post it), a bad selfie can ruin you. Okay, maybe not ruin you, but it at least guarantees a bad comment or two. So, what should you be taking into consideration when you snap a picture of yourself with the best haircut you’ve ever had or the most adorable macaron from your favorite bakery? Let us show you how to take a great selfie, thanks to the lessons we’ve learned from Amanda Bynes’ newest career (taking Twit Pics of herself).

From finding a good background to taking a minute to focus the camera, we’ve put together a list of the 10 lessons Amanda Bynes’ selfies have taught us, ranging from good to bad to ugly. Take a look at the child star’s pictures above and tell us your tips for taking selfies in the comments below!

