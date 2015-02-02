Must-Watch YouTube Tutorials for Styling Short Hair

Chopped off your locks for a lob length (or even shorter) hairstyle? You’re not the only one. While the pixie surely dominated 2014, above-the-shoulder hairstyles in general seem to be making a mark as a continued trend in this new year. It’s not just one type of short style, either. While some are opting for that popular longer bob look (see Lauren Conrad, who recently cut off her lengthy hair, and Taylor Swift), others are sticking with something a bit more piece-y with a little a bit of edge. Short ‘dos can be layered, angled, razored, blunt, curled, straightened, pulled into an updo, and more—basically, there’s a whole lot of choices, proving that it’s a dynamic, not-to-be-feared look that can be styled in multiple ways. And if you’re a fan of actually watching people create hairstyle tutorials (and have short hair as well), there’s more resources available to you than you even know. Enter YouTube.

A ton of beauty vloggers on this platform have thoughtful ideas and tips to teach us how to style short hair, and making it a successful venture—and their tutorials are easy to follow, provide solid product suggestions, and are rather inspiring. We rounded up a few that we thought you might want to check out below.

Recently cutting her hair, Vlogger Ingrid Nilsen came up with a genius way to (quickly) curling her hair. Seriously though, she says in this tutorial that it only takes her about seven minutes to get this messy, tousled look right. In addition, she moves on to show you how you can take these waves and transform them into another two separate looks. We’re big fans of the half-up situation.

In this video by Kaley Melissa, you’ll find not one but THREE different cute hairstyles, all of which incorporate simple braiding techniques. All you’ll need is a curling iron, some bobby pins, and clear elastics so the styles look as seamless as possible.

When you cut your hair short, whether it has enough length to actually pull it up off your shoulders is sometimes of concern. In this video, vlogger Milabu shows you how to create that perfect topknot look with hair that falls at your shoulders.

