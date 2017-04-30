How To Style Puffy Hair: A User’s Guide

We all want shiny, voluminous hair that’s full of body—but anyone whose hair has ever mushroomed out into shrub territory knows there’s a huge difference between volume and frizz. Before you rush to grab all the hair oil in the world in an attempt to keep it in check, first you have to figure out why your hair’s so damn puffy.
“Humidity is a huge factor for frizz,” says hairstylist and co-founder of IGK Haircare, Leo Izquierdo. “The type of hair you have can also make you more prone to frizz.” Izquierdo cites curly or thick hair as the most likely to puff up, and mentions that humidity isn’t exclusive to summertime—dry, frizz-prone hair is more porous, so it sucks up the moisture in the air causing the shaft to swell; it’s liable to go haywire any time it’s damp out.
But humidity isn’t the only culprit: Breakage can also cause frizz thanks to a damaged cuticle, which lies flat in healthy hair. There’s good news, though: You don’t have to spend your entire paycheck on a Keratin treatment for sleek hair. Click through below to find out how to style puffy, frizzy hair.
Start In the Shower
You can start managing frizz while still in the shower by using the correct shampoo and conditioner for frizzy hair types, says Izquierdo. Look for one that’s for frizzy or “unmanageable” hair, which is basically just PR-speak for frizz. If your hair is curly, he recommends IGK’s Smoke & Mirrors, a conditioning cleansing oil that’ll get rid of product buildup. If you’ve got straight or limp strands, try a hydrating shampoo.
IGK Smoke & Mirrors Cleansing Oil
IGK Smoke & Mirrors Cleansing Oil, $29; at Sephora
Alterna Caviar Moisture Shampoo
Dove Nutritive Solutions Anti-Frizz Shampoo
Dove Nutritive Solutions Anti-Frizz Shampoo, $3.99; at Target
Use a Leave-In
Once you’re out of the shower, skip the rough-dry which can damage your cuticle even further. Instead, invest in a microfiber towel (or grab a cotton T-shirt) to blot hair dry. Then, prime hair with a leave-in conditioner to help plump up the hair shaft the right way.
IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm
IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm, $27; at Sephora
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Intensely Smooth Leave-In Conditioning Cream, $3.42; at Target
Evolvh Ultimate Styling Lotion
And a Heat-Protectant
If you heat-style your hair often, add in a heat-protectant spray. Spritz it liberally from root to tip before blow-drying. Grenia also recommends you invest in an anti-static brush, like this one from ConAir.
Ghd Heat Protect Spray
Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer
Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer, $11.99; at Ulta
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer, $28; at Sephora
Seal the Ends
Finish with an oil or cream on the ends to prevent the dreaded mushroom-hair.
Ouai Finishing Cream
Ouai Finishing Cream, $24; at Sephora
Matrix Biolage Smoothproof Serum
Matrix Biolage Smoothproof Serum, $17; at Ulta
Sachajuan Intensive Hair Oil
Mask It Up
And lastly, invest in a hair mask a few times per week. And for the truly lazy, leave yours in the shower so you have no excuse to skip it. Just make sure you let it marinate for at least 10-15 minutes.
Pacifica Coconut Damage Mask
Pacifica Coconut Damage Mask, $16; at Ulta
Rajua Omega 9 Hair Mask
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, $36; at Sephora
