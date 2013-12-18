3 Ways to Style Your Bangs (When They’re In That Pesky Growing-Out Stage)

Nichole Ciotti is a San Francisco-based entrepreneur who shares her personal style, beauty tips, and adventures on the blog, Vanilla Extract. You can find her at @nicholeciotti on Instagram and Twitter.

I have a love/hate relationship with bangs. They were so hot this year (I made the chop and loved them!), but in true girl fashion, I changed my mind. Now, the dreaded grow-out process begins and it’s an awkward one to say the least. If you’re over fringe, try out one of these super easy styles, and back away from the scissors.

What you’ll need: Dry shampoo, a teasing brush, bobby pins, and hairspray.



Style #1: The New Half Back

Step 1: Part your hair a little off center.

Step 2: Starting with the side that has the most amount of hair, section off a large part of the front area and tease it from behind. This creates a lot of volume and helps keep the bangs back.

Step 3: Smooth the top section of the hair with a comb and secure it with two bobby pins on the side of your head.

Step 4: On the same side, take a section of hair (above your ear) and secure it near the other two bobby pins.

Step 5: Repeat steps 2 and 3 on the other side. If you have thin hair, you may only need to do step 2.

Step 6: When you’re finished, your ‘do should resemble an updated half up-half down style.



Style #2: The Teased Top

Step 1: Section off a large part of your hair in the front. This should include your bangs and about three inches of additional hair.

Step 2: Tease the entire section of hair from behind.

Step 3: Next, separate your bangs from the main section and tease them from behind.

Step 4: Smooth both sections and secure with bobby pins. If you want a tall poof, secure the bobby pins closer to your forehead. If you want a little volume without the height, secure the bobby pins closer to the back of your head.

Step 5: Spray with hairspray.



Style #3: The Messy Bandit

Step 1: Add a jeweled headband to the Teased Top hairstyle.

Step 2: Create a messy bun on the top of your head, and go!

