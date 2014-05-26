Ask an Expert: What’s the Best Technique for Styling Bangs?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!



If you’ve ever had bangs, you know how difficult it can be to style them just right. Between cowlicks, frizz, and making them too stick straight, it can be a bit of a chore to style your hair. Bangs don’t have to be that difficult to style, though, if you know what you’re doing. To get a better handle on styling fringe, we turned to celebrity stylist Michael Dueñas for his tips.

MORE: Serious Bangs Inspiration for Your Next Haircut

Q: What’s the best way to style bangs? I can never get them to sit right (like Zooey Deschanel) and I feel like I’m definitely doing something wrong.

A: Bangs are easy, most people just put too much thought into it! While your hair is wet, use your brush and (preferably a boar bristle or Denman) and blow the hair the opposite way you want them to lay until they are about 90 percent dry, then blow them the way you would like them to go. If wearing them straight down, blow dry them 50 percent dry one way, then the remainder the opposite way. Once dry, blow them forward for a few moments and then finish them off with cold air and the brush. They will sit perfect, with perfect volume and no cowlick! — Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.