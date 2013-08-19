How to Straighten Your Hair Without Heat in 3 Easy Steps

Whether you’ve got wavy or curly hair, straightening your tresses can become a huge hassle. Hitting the curls with a flat iron or blow dryer is fine, but after a while your hair becomes so damaged that it begins to look worse for the wear. Even if you use a heat protectant spray, your hair can only take so much and it’s only a matter of time until you find dead, split ends. In an effort to protect your locks from an ever-present heat styling routine, we’re bringing you the steps for how to straighten your hair without heat. The end results won’t be a flat ironed look, but they’re a much healthier alternative.

What You’ll Need:

Straightening Shampoo and Conditioner

Large Rollers

Roller Clips

Straight Hairspray

Step One: Use the Right Shampoo and Conditioner. To combat frizz and curl, use a shampoo and conditioner combo that will give you optimal results. Fekkai’s Silky Straight Ironless Shampoo is our favorite option.

Step Two: Roll Up. Once you towel dry your hair, section off and put in large rollers—the larger, the better (think soda can width). Clip rollers in place and allow your hair to dry.

Step Three: Spray Hair. After your hair dries, apply Living Proof Straight Spray to seal in the style.

Image via Imax Tree