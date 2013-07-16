8 Ways to Stop Frizzy Hair This Summer

We’ve officially entered summer’s dog days, which can only mean one thing for hair: frizz. But humid weather doesn’t mean you have to throw in the towel and sport a ponytail every day until October. With a little extra effort, your locks can look as sleek as they do on your best hair days, every day. Try these tips to stop frizzy hair before it starts.

1. Load up on conditioner. The dryer hair is, the more likely it is to attract moisture in the atmosphere. This moisture swells the hair’s cuticle (the outer layer that looks like shingles on a roof) and makes hair look poufy and frizzy. Conditioner helps hydrate dry hair and coats the hair shaft to lock out moisture.

2. Try a hair mask. If conditioner alone isn’t enough to rescue your hair — particularly if it’s been damaged by heat styling or color treatments — apply an extra moisturizing hair mask once or twice a week in the shower. Healthy hair is smooth hair! Try: Ojon Dry Recovery Hydrating 2-Minute Hair Mask ($29.50, ojon.com)

3. Don’t touch your hair. Friction can also rough up the hair’s cuticle and cause frizz. Avoid brushing frizz-prone hair (instead, comb through with your fingers in the shower) and if you’re someone who plays with your hair, try to break the habit.

4. Start styling hair while it’s sopping wet. If you have curly or wavy hair, you know that frizz starts rearing its ugly, poufy head the second your hair starts to dry. Hair is smoothest when it’s wet, so apply a gel or curl cream as soon as you finish showering to avoid the dreaded frizz halo.

5. Try a hair serum. Silicone serums, such as John Frieda Frizz Ease ($8.99, drugstore.com), coat the hair with a protective gloss that keeps moisture from the atmosphere out of the cuticle. Don’t like the way silicone leaves your hair? Living Proof Satin Frizz Serum ($29, livingproof.com) is a silicone-free, oil-free product that won’t weight down hair or create product buildup.

6. Blow dry hair until it’s completely dry. Even the slightest hint of dampness will attract frizz the second you step outside. Style your hair in a room with A/C if you can; a steamy bathroom will work against you.

7. Perfect your blowout technique. As you blow dry your hair, pull sections tight with a brush and point the nozzle of your hair dryer toward the ends of your hair. This helps smooth the cuticle so hair looks sleeker and shinier. Never blow dry hair “against the grain.”

8. Try a salon treatment. Want six to eight weeks of frizz-free glory? The Zero Frizz Quickie Treatment at Julien Farel Salon ($200, for locations in New York and Miami, visit julienfarel.com) features keratin as its active ingredient, but unlike a traditional keratin treatment (such as the Brazilian Blowout), it won’t leave hair lifeless. The treatment softens coarse hair to reduce frizz and blow dry time, but preserves the natural wave. The process only takes 45 minutes (tack on a blowout, and you’ll be out of the salon in just under two hours) and the best part: you can wash your hair right after; no need to wait the standard 72 hours.

Read more: 10 Hot Weather Hairstyles