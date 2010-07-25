How To Stop Cosmetic Meltdown

When the temperatures soar like they are right now, you may find that your makeup becomes a melted mess of hotness. Even your skin creams can feel too warm and gross on the skin, and you may be searching for some icy cold relief. I have some summer tips to keep your makeup melt-proof, and your skin cool and refreshed.

If eyeliners or lip liners heat up and get mushy, and every time you try and draw on a thin line, you get a thick gob of goop; then try this easy trick. Simply pop them in the refrigerator for a few minutes, and the tips will cool and harden, allowing for easier sharpening and perfect precision. Choose waterproof formulas like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss that won’t melt off your face in the heat.

If lipsticks melt in your purse during the day, try applying your color early in the morning and then sticking the shade in the freezer. Before leaving the house, pop the frozen tube in your purse, and it will stay cooler longer in your bag. If you are at the beach, park or a BBQ, keep lipsticks in the cooler so they stay solid. If they are just too much work, opt for colored gloss this time of year instead.

For a fresh and fast skin pick-me-up keep herbal toners or mineral sprays in the fridge so you can give yourself a cold burst of spritz whenever you feel the need. This will rejuvenate sweaty skin and refresh your makeup. Keep eye and face creams in the fridge as well, and they will reduces puffiness when applied as well as cool you off in a flash.

