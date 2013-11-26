Thanksgiving Food Guide: Eat This, Not That

We’d be lying if we said Thanksgiving isn’t one of our favorite holidays. Between the freakishly delicious food and the valuable time with family and friends, Thanksgiving is easily a top contender for best day of the year, and this year’s very special Hanukah-Thanksgiving hybrid makes it all the more special. This Thanksgivukah, knowing what to eat (and how much to eat) is extremely important, so we’ve mapped out which foods you should eat and which ones you should limit your intake of, below. Happy Thanksgivukah!

White Meat over Dark Meat: You’ll save 50 calories by sticking with the lightest turkey meat you can find. Opt for white meat, and as long as you’re not deep frying the turkey, you’ll be having the best protein option.

Pumpkin Pie over Apple Pie: With apple pie comes a double crust, meaning double the carbs and calories. Go for the pumpkin pie and if you’re feeling daring, add a bit of low fat whipped cream on top.

Sweet Potatoes over Mashed Potatoes: Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and low in calories, while mashed potatoes are made with butter, cream and often other high fat ingredients.

Gravy over Cranberry Sauce: Cranberry sauce is packed with sugars, and while gravy isn’t necessarily the healthiest option, it’s the lesser of evils when it comes to what to put on your turkey.

Dinner Roll over Stuffing: Even with a pat of butter, a dinner roll is the healthier carb option on the table because of all the additives that come along with stuffing.

MORE: 8 Foods That Help You Sleep Better

A few more Thanksgiving tips:

Don’t skip breakfast: Though most people think that skipping breakfast means you’ll be saving room for the big meal, your stomach will actually shrink a bit and go into major shock when you do eat, leaving you fuller faster. Eat a small, healthy breakfast, like yogurt with almonds and berries, to prep your stomach for dinner.

Though most people think that skipping breakfast means you’ll be saving room for the big meal, your stomach will actually shrink a bit and go into major shock when you do eat, leaving you fuller faster. Eat a small, healthy breakfast, like yogurt with almonds and berries, to prep your stomach for dinner. Portion control: If you make it a point to limit your portion sizes at Thanksgiving, you’ll be much better off in the long run. Portion control means that you’ll not only be able to have a bit of everything on the menu, you’ll also feel less stuffed later on.

If you make it a point to limit your portion sizes at Thanksgiving, you’ll be much better off in the long run. Portion control means that you’ll not only be able to have a bit of everything on the menu, you’ll also feel less stuffed later on. Take a post-dinner walk: The urge to simply nap after a huge Thanksgiving meal is real, but if you plan to take a walk with someone else from the table after you eat, you’ll help your body to digest and not fall asleep with food laying in your stomach immediately after eating. The walk doesn’t need to be brisk or long, but planning to move around a bit instead of being sedentary will help you feel less full and bloated afterwards.

Image via Istock