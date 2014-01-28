12 Things to Know Before You Start a Beauty Blog

If you’re as obsessed with beauty as we are (hint: we can’t get enough of it), you may have considered starting a beauty blog of your own. Blogs are a great way to share your experiences with new products, explain how to use your favorites, and connect with other beauty junkies. Before you put on your blogger hat, though, there are a few things you should know. We talked to 12 beauty bloggers who’ve paid their dues in the industry, and each of them shared their best pieces of advice for aspiring bloggers.

“You should really identify your goals before starting. Are you doing it for catharsis, free lipstick, to be a business? Whatever it is, make sure you fulfill that goal, otherwise you’ll have a time, energy, and money dump on your hands. Also, make sure you aim to spread some positivity. Make women feel good about themselves. The world needs more of that.”

— Bryce Gruber, TheLuxurySpot.com

“No matter what your goals, always put your audience first.”

— Jeannine Morris, BeautySweetSpot.com

“It’s important to understand that most skin care products take weeks to test and a beauty blogger must be committed to the process in order to truly give a credible write up. I fear that people jump into this game thinking only about the free samples and not about what it means to provide accurate content for their audience.”

— Vera Sweeney, Lady and the Blog

“The main thing I would say to new bloggers is find your niche! Decide what you want to focus on. If you are too broad you won’t stand out from the masses. When I started there were very few sites for ‘older’ women and I stepped into that space. It’s easier to get noticed when you are focused.”