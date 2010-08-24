The Secret To A Sexy Smoky Eye

Photo: © Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

A sexy smoky eye is my favorite look to create for all my celebrity clients. With the right products and a few easy steps, you can easily create the same soft, winged smoky eye that you’ve seen walking down the red carpet!

Prime eye lids from lash line to brow bone with LORAC Behind The Scenes Eye Primer. This will help your eyeshadow glide on and create long-lasting, stay true color!

Use a light eyeshadow to highlight from lash to brow.

Blend a medium shadow on lid, in crease and slightly past the outer corner for a soft winged effect.

Shade and contour the outer corner and crease with a dark shadow.

Smudge the dark shadow along the top and bottom lashline.

Coat lashes with 2-3 layers of black mascara.

Smoky Eye Do’s & Don’ts:

Do keep lips light so eyes are the focus.

Don’t overdo it. When applying dark colors, start with a little on your brush–it’s easier to add than take away!

Do use strong shades like black, gray and dark brown. You can also create a colorful smoky eye by using deep purple, navy blue or dark green hues.

Try on smoky eye makeup in the Makeover Studio!

Carol Shaw is a Celebrity Makeup Artist and Creator of LORAC Cosmetics. She is THE red carpet makeup expert, having worked with Hollywood’s leading ladies like Debra Messing, Rachel Bilson and Nicole Kidman, among others. Whether you’re walking down the red carpet or just along the city streets, Carol’s got the insider tips and tricks for how you can make an Oscar-worthy entrance.