How to Shape Your Eyebrows

Most people say eyebrows are the frame of the face, but let us tell you: a well-done eyebrow is a work of art in itself. Or at the very least a baroque, gold-leaf, Louvre-worthy frame. And though many of us naively, spontaneously demolished our eyebrows beyond repair in high school, hope is not lost completely. Considering now is the time of full-browed ladies like Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins, now, more than ever, brows need to be in tip top shape.

We’ve tried brow enhancing serum, we’ve tried Latisse (off-brand use because we’re desperate and rebellious), we’ve tried breaking open vitamin E capsules and performing moonlight rituals. Not really to that last one, but we might as well have. In our experience, regrowing products do as much as voodoo magic: nothing at all. But while we may never make it, we’ve gotten sure good at faking it (brows, that is). Here, the best tips and products to fool everyone into thinking you’re full-browed. Or, if you’re lucky and stayed sane in high school, some tricks for grooming those babies into the perfect shape.

