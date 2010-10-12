3 Easy Ways To Update Your Makeup

Photography by Matthew Jordan Smith

Makeup by Sam Fine, Hair by Oscar James, Model Lene Hall

Now that fall is here and you’ve begun to pull out your sweaters, scarves and boots, you should also begin to re-address your beauty needs. Start by thinking about what current skin needs or challenges you may have and then envision what trends you’d like to try.

Face

As the cool breeze of fall hits us, and the last remnants of your beach tan fade away, it’s the perfect time to select a new foundation–not simply for a lighter shade, but to also add moisture during the dry winter months. Contrary to popular belief, foundation can protect skin and add moisture while unifying varied tones. Try a crème or crème-to-powder formula to create a more flawless, creamy, moisturized finish. Some of my favorites are Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick, CoverGirl Queen Collection Natural Hue Compact Makeup and Iman Cosmetics Second to None Stick Foundation.

Eyes

This is also a perfect time to pick up a new mascara (since most women don’t ditch theirs often enough as it is) and look at the shades of eyeshadow that are coming down the runway. I’ve already begun stocking up on richly-pigmented shadows like NARS Single Eye Shadow in Night Porter, L’Oreal Studio Secrets Professional Color Smokes Eye Shadow in Forest Smokes and Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Eye Shadow in Emerald Star. I happen to think green is the new black this season!

Lips

You can’t play with strong eye color without choosing rich nude shades or deep vampish colors like Dolce & Gabbana The Makeup Classic Cream Lisptick in Cashmere or Tom Ford Private Blend Lip Color in Black Orchid to complete the look.

Remember, each season presents the perfect opportunity to give away clothes you haven’t worn, throw out makeup you don’t wear and start redefining your look for the season ahead.

As one of the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.

Having worked with celebrities such as Iman, Queen Latifah, Tyra Banks and Vanessa Williams for over a decade, celebrity makeup artist Sam Fine has become the authority in beauty for women of color and a legend in the makeup industry. In 1998, Fine became the author of Fine Beauty and most recently released his first instructional makeup DVD, Fine: The Basics of Beauty in an effort to continue his commitment to educate women of color on the “fine” art of makeup.