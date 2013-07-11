How To Ask For Ombré Hair Color At The Salon

In our new Q&A series, beauty experts address your most bewildering issues. Have a beauty-related quandary of your own? Submit your question in the comments below or via Twitter.

Q: I have an appointment to go ombré. I’ve never colored my hair before. What do I tell the hairdresser?

A: “Tell your hairdresser that you would like your hair to look lighter on the ends,” says colorist Shannon Silva of Dyer + Posta salon (a Marie Robinson affiliate) in Atlanta. “It all depends on the look you are going for. If you want more dramatic ombré then ask her to darken your roots, and lighten your ends. For more natural ombré, suggest keeping your natural root color, with a subtle balayage on the ends and around the face.” Unlike traditional foil highlights, balayage creates a more natural sun-kissed finish because the colorist hand paints the highlights where the sun actually hits the hair. Request that your colorist start with thin highlights below the root that gradually get thicker toward the tips. Changing the amount of color both down the hair shaft and on each strand creates dimension.

A word of advice: Don’t over lighten the tips of your hair. Not only does high-contrast, two-toned hair look unnatural, but the more you lighten your hair, the more damaged and dry it can become. Ends are especially prone to breakage and splits.

