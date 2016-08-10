The Everything Guide to At-Home Hair Removal, Demystified

Waxing

An at-home wax can be quite intimidating, considering the reality that is using wax to rip hair off your skin, but an easy-to-use kit takes the sting out of it (literally). A tip from Completely Bare expert Jessica Johnson: "Look for formulas that have a creamier consistency and titanium dioxide. They're less sticky, less painful, and leave less residue."

Who's It For? The dexterous, the confident, and the committed. You'll need to properly clean, prep, and exfoliate the skin before waxing to avoid ingrown hairs, and getting it right takes time and effort—and depending on which hair you're trying to remove, being flexible is a huge plus too.

How Long Will It Last? For sparse or slow-growing hair, you could get two to three full weeks of totally smooth skin, whereas more hirsute types will see regrowth in about a week. But the more you keep up with waxing, the more hair growth starts to dial back overall, so being diligent about it pays off in the long run.

Is It Cheap? Cheaper than getting it done in a salon for sure. A simple at-home kit from the drugstore usually hovers around the $10-15 range, but should you become proficient enough to be a kind of at-home waxing connoisseur, you can invest in more professional (and therefore more expensive) methods, like using a wax warmer.

Cons? Hair needs to be at least 1/4 inch long so that the wax can grab onto it, but too long and yanking it out will be extraordinarily painful, so trim before you apply the wax. Many at-home kits are strips designed to be warmed up with your hands, but if you're using a formula that does require heating in the microwave, always, always make sure it's a safe temperature before putting it on your skin.

Completely Bare Ready, Set, Wax! Wax Strips Kit for Face, Bikini & Body, $12.99; at Ulta