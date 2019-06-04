How to Painlessly Remove Blackheads Without a Facial or Trip to The Derm

Scroll To See More Images

One of the biggest bonuses of going to see a dermatologist or esthetician for a facial is extractions. Congested pores can lead to blackheads, breakouts, and enlarged size, but picking away at them isn’t a good idea either. So how do you get rid of blackheads yourself? There are a few different methods that you can try without the help of a professional: at-home extractions using a metal tool, chemical or physical exfoliating with acids or scrubs, charcoal or clay-based peel-off masks, using retinoids, and of course, the O.G. pore strips. However, there are some newer and lesser-known methods for DIY blackhead removal cropping up on the beauty scene as of late too.

“Pore Vacuums,” may sound like a dangerous idea only to be considered as a last-resort type of method, but they’re actually more user-friendly (and pain-free) than you may think. They’re designed with a similar technology for extracting dead skin, grease, and other impurities from the pores that your facialist would use. Essentially, these electronic gadgets use a gentle suction motion to softly pull on the skin and draw out the grime without having to dig in deep by hand with a metal tool. Despite looking a little scary, they’re actually pretty gentle and well-tolerated even for those with sensitive skin. If you’re ready to graduate from old-school blackhead-busting methods, we’ve rounded up a few reliable poor extractor for at-home use.

1. Lonove Pore Vacuum Cleaner

This affordable blackhead remover comes with a set of 4 different head attachments, for different areas of the face. It also comes with metal extractors in case the device misses a spot. The advanced LED screen makes it super easy to operate, and it’s designed with different intensity level so it’s safe for any skin type, including sensitive. However, as with any electric extraction tool, slight bruising and redness is normal when you first begin use.

2. Voyox 4-in-1 Blackhead Remover

This 4-in1 multi-use blackhead remover does more than just deep clean your pores. It’s also a great tool for improving skin elasticity and firmness, softening the appearance of fine lines, and boosting circulation for a radiant glow. It also comes with three different suction heads and level settings allowing you to adjust the suction intensity.

3. Microderm GLO Microdermabrasion Suction Device

While it’s considerably more pricey than our other two picks in this list, this advanced microdermabrasian tool is designed with a slew of advanced features, which totally justify its elevated price. For example, it’s designed with their own patented diamond exfoliation technology in conjunction with a delicate suction motion for amplified pore-cleansing and sloughing away dead skin. Not only does it help combat blackheads and enlarged pores, but it’s also able to help fade acne scars and hyperpigmentation, according to the manufacturer.

