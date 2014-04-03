Beauty Buzz: Makeup Tips For Girls In Glasses, How to Relax, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Makeup artist Bobbi Brown has developed a line of eyewear, and with that, makeup tricks for girls with glasses. [Style.com]

2. Get bolder brows for spring with these tutorial on different brow products. [Daily Makeover]

3. We may constantly gush about new beauty trends, but which ones do men love? Find out. [Byrdie]

4. Nicole Kidman has dyed her hair brown for an upcoming movie, and we’re not thinking she should turn back time. [People StyleWatch]

5. April is stress awareness month, so here are some easy ways to relax, in honor. [Makeup.com]