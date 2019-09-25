I Accidentally Chopped Off All My Hair; Here’s Everything I’m Using to Get it Back

Scroll To See More Images

My hair history is colored with a slew of bad and “unexpected” haircuts (and don’t even get me started on my blonde highlight horror stories) There was my infamous unwanted mullet cut (no, it wasn’t even a cool shag) that took me over a year to grow out with the help of some tape-in extensions to fill in the gaps, and more recently, my way-too-short bob. While I admit chopping off my shaggy locks was the best thing I could do to get rid of my outgrown mullet once and for all, the above-the-shoulder length was shocking to say the least. Apparently, I never quite seem to learn my lesson when it comes to asking for what I want in the salon, which, on the bright side, has rendered me somewhat of an expert on how to re-grow your hair after a haircut. The mullet debacle made me a bona fide expert when it comes to hair growth supplements, leave-in treatments and DIY remedies to expedite the long, long journey of getting my mane back to normal.

To be quite candid, I was always a firm non-believer in hair supplements and topical products making lofty promises about their capacity to help grow your hair faster, restore volume, and reverse breakage. I viewed these hair-enhancing supplements as pure gimmicks, rather than effective solutions that may actually work. However, my year and a half long battle with hair disasters left me in a desperate position, where I was more than willing to abandon my cynical perception of such products, because I was really ready to try anything — even if it offered merely a placebo effect for some much-needed comfort. I’ve tried just about everything at this point; here’s what’s worked for me so far.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Nutrafol Core For Women Supplement

While I’d also been reluctant to waste my time on supplements that claim to offer hair-restoring benefits, I really do feel that there’s been a noticeable difference in the health of my hair since I’ve been taking Nutrafol for the past two months. Aside from the feelings like my hair looks so shiny and voluminous, I also feel like my nails are stronger and mt skin is a bit more glowy.

2. Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque

One of the most important factors to take into account when dealing with hair loss (whether from bleach breakage, a bad hair cut, or thinning hair) is the balance between moisture and protein. Too much protein (i.e. Keratin and bond builder like Olaplex) can actually dry out your hair if you abuse them. On the other hand, if you’re only moisturizing with conditioner, your hair’s structure is likely compromised. This conditioner offers both a surge of hydration, along with protein and castor oil to help accelerate hair re-growth and combat damage.

3. Sky Organics Castor Oil

I love using castor oil on my brows and eyelashes for a natural growth-boosting treatment, which lead to start applying it to my scalp a few nights a week. I figured, if it works for my eyelashes and eyebrows, it surely must have a similar effect on my hair. Castor oil is thought to boost hair growth because of its powerful anti-inflammatory properties and high fatty acid content, which together help boost blood flow to the scalp and fortify thinning hair.

4. Pura D’or Hair Thinning Scalp Serum

Your scalp plays an integral role in the health of your hair, and when it’s clogged and malnourished, this can disrupt the natural growth cycle of your hair. Pura D’or’s scalp serum is infused with an array of scalp-stimulating active ingredients linked to accelerating hair growth including biotin, caffeine, B-vitamins and antioxidants. This serum has made a big difference in my hair growth journey.

5. Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

This may seem like a bizarre choice for a hair re-growth story, but just like Olaplex helps reverse bleach-induced breakage, is also helps promote a faster re-growth process by making restoring structure and strength. The more weak your ends are, the more likely they are to split. Compromised hair will not grow back as quick as strong hair, and I’ve found that this product really does make a difference.