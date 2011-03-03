How To Do Mila Kunis’ Oscars Makeup

Every year at the Academy Awards we oooh and aaah at our favorite celebs in all their grandeur. Knowing that the process takes about five hours, we would still like to try one of those looks at our next big night out whether it is the annual office party or date night with the hubby.

I think Mila Kunis had one of the best looks this year. Her makeup was universally gorgeous, and any woman can pull of this glamorous yet sophisticated look. Start with a primer to give the skin a smooth, glowing appearance. Try my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer for the perfect dewy finish. Next, smooth a liquid foundation over the skin—including the eyelids—and add a brightening concealer like my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy All Over Brightener Fast Fix Concealer under the eyes. This is a major trick makeup artists use to bring brightness into dark areas and wake up the face. It is a light pink hue and acts like a beam of light under the eyes.

Next, powder the skin and eyelids with a light dusting of translucent powder like MAC’s Blot Powder and fill in the brows with a pencil like Lorac Creamy Brow Pencil for a full frame to the eyes. Apply a set of false lashes to the upper lids and when the glue is dry trace over the seam with eyeliner. Trace that upper lash line with a black eye pencil that has staying power, starting thinner at the inner corners of the eyes and getting slightly thicker as you glide outwards towards the outer corners. Use an angle brush to smudge over top and do the same along the bottom lash line. Try my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Pencil in Deep Black.

Now, sweep a burgundy-brown shadow across the lid from lash line to crease and slightly smudge it over the lower black liner under the eyes. The perfect hue is the contour shade from my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eyeshadow Palette in Metallic. Sweep a shimmering champagne pink shadow like NYC Sparkle Dust in Pink Champagne under the brows on the brow bone, on the inner corner of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones. Use a fantail brush to sweep it on top of the cheekbones, and my favorite brush, which is the #15 Double Ended Brush by Stila, for applying it under the brows and on inner corners of the eyes.

Swirl on a glowing pink powder blush like Nars’ Blush in Angelika on the apples of the cheeks and back to the hairline, and then finish off the lips with a perfect pink gloss like my Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Pretty Pink. Now you’re the celebrity baby … so go flaunt it!



