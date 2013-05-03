If you’re lucky enough to go to a music festival over the spring/summer season, you’re in for one of the best weekends of your life. The new music that’s debuted, the crowd of eclectic people, and the insane flower crowns all make for a time to remember. But, the aftermath of a festival isn’t as glamorous as the festival itself – the sunburn, the chipped manicure and the clogged pores need to be remedied, and fast.

To help you get back on track after a long weekend in the sun (whether you were at a music festival or a mini-vacation), we’ve put together a guide for how to recover from a music festival. Take a look at the list above and tell us your best recovery method in the comments below!

More Music Festival Beauty From Beauty High:

10 Best Hair Chalk Hairstyles

How to Make Your Makeup Stay On In Hot Weather

Coachella Beauty Street Style: Flower Crowns You Can DIY