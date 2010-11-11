Get Rachel McAdams’ Bombshell Blowout

Photo: © Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams looks adorable in her new movie Morning Glory, but at the premiere last night, she pulled off this dead sexy hairstyle with total ease. It’s an easy style to create for yourself, and best of all, it will work on practically all hair types. Our friends at BellaSugar told us how to get the look:

Step 1: On wet hair, spritz in a high-hold volumizing mousse like Frederic Fekkai Coiff Strong Hold Volume Mousse, then blow dry with a large-barreled round brush.

Create a side-part just over the arch of one eyebrow.

Use large- and medium-sized rollers to create the soft roundness of the style, using the medium-sized rollers around the front to frame your face, and the large ones for the body of your hair.

Once the rollers have cooled, take them out and shake your hair out a bit to relax the curl. Finish with hair spray.

If you have fine hair and still need more volume, you can also tease the under layers of your hair to achieve even more bumped-up style.

