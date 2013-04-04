When it comes to coloring hair, we’ve tried pretty much everything under the sun. From the usual blonde and brunette hues to the more out-of-the-box pink and purples, we’re not what you would call “shy” about hair color. But, experimenting with color also takes a lot of hair maintenance to ensure that your strands not only look and feel healthy, but also keep that shade that you worked so hard to achieve (and oftentimes, spent good money on). So, as you head into the warmer months or off to a sunny vacation destination, don’t forget to take the proper precautions to protect to your hair color from the sun’s rays.
Whether you are a fan of fedoras or a true believer in the power of a great head scarf, we know that there are plenty of tricks to making sure your color lasts even during a weekend frolicking in the desert at Coachella. Find out which products you need (or when to simply use cool water instead of hot) to make sure you’re getting the most out of your hair color.
How to Protect Your Hair Color From the Sun
