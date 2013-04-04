How to Protect Your Hair Color From the Sun

When it comes to coloring hair, we’ve tried pretty much everything under the sun. From the usual blonde and brunette hues to the more out-of-the-box pink and purples, we’re not what you would call “shy” about hair color. But, experimenting with color also takes a lot of hair maintenance to ensure that your strands not only look and feel healthy, but also keep that shade that you worked so hard to achieve (and oftentimes, spent good money on). So, as you head into the warmer months or off to a sunny vacation destination, don’t forget to take the proper precautions to protect to your hair color from the sun’s rays.



Whether you are a fan of fedoras or a true believer in the power of a great head scarf, we know that there are plenty of tricks to making sure your color lasts even during a weekend frolicking in the desert at Coachella. Find out which products you need (or when to simply use cool water instead of hot) to make sure you’re getting the most out of your hair color.

1 of 10 Wear a Hat: To literally protect your hair from the sun, throw on a trendy hat and keep your color from fading. (Asos Ribbon Hat, $24, Asos.com) Use Color Protecting Shampoo and Conditioner: Opt for products that are ammonia and alcohol free so that your hair color won't be stripped of color or dried out. (Kerastase Soleil Anti-Photo Damage For Color Treated Hair, $30, Soap.com) Extend Your Style With Dry Shampoo: If you use dry shampoo, you'll avoid having to wash your hair as often, meaning you won't wash out any more color than necessary. (Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, $7.49, Soap.com) Pull Back Your Hair When Using Sunless Tanners: The chemicals in sunless tanners and makeup removers can strip color, so pull your hair into a ponytail when using these kinds of products on your face. (Kate Somerville Tanning Towelettes, $48, Sephora.com) Use a Deep Conditioning Treatment: At least once a week, use a deep conditioning treatment. When you're on vacation, leave it in your hair while you head to the beach so that your hair won't absorb the salt water or chlorine. (Ouidad Deep Conditioning Treatment, $26, Ouidad.com) Avoid Chlorine Pools: Opt for the beach and the ocean over a chlorine pool if you can, because the chemicals can change your hair's color. If a pool is your only option, wet your hair completely with fresh water before taking a swim so that your hair won't absorb chemicals. Wait To Wash Your Hair: For as long as you can after coloring your hair, hold off washing it so that the color really gets the chance to take hold. (John Frieda Precision Foam, $10, Target.com) Avoid Extremely Hot Water: In your shower, keep the water temperature at mildly warm, as extremely hot water can dry out hair and make it hard for color to last. Use a UV Protectant Spray: When you do go out in the sun, use a UV protectant spray. It's like SPF for your hair and it'll protect your tresses from any discoloration. (Aveda Sun Care Spray, $27, Nordstrom.com) Don't Chemically Treat Your Hair: If you're also going to color your hair, don't also chemically straighten or treat your hair. Too much treatment plus the sun makes for tons of damage and awful color.


















