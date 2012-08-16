Watch: How to Properly Use Dry Shampoo

As a beauty editor, dry shampoo is one of those products that all of my loved ones request I bring them. I don’t know if it’s the desire to prolong a blowout (or simply not shower) but it’s one of those beauty must-haves that no matter what the brand, people covet. But, strangely enough, I’ve found that over the years many of the girls that I know that collect dry shampoo like we’re going to go into some strange shortage are the ones that generally don’t know how to use it at all.

Many drown their heads in the stuff, sometimes spraying an entire can in an attempt to revive their hair. Others spray the dry shampoo right up against their hairline, thus completely defeating the entire concept of the fact that it is “dry” and ending up with damp, strangely white strands. In the video above I explain what dry shampoo can do for you (if you were unsure) and how to properly use it.