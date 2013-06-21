How To Prevent Razor Burn

No matter how hard we work for perfectly sculpted legs and killer abs, there’s one part of the beach babe equation we always seem to miss…the bikini line. Razor burn may be small, but its appearance certainly ruins that beach goddess aesthetic. Luckily, it’s avoidable. Add these fool-proof tips to your routine stat, and your inner Ariel will be thanking you later.

Nix The Old Razor

Once your razor starts to get dull, which can cause those inflamed red spots, it’s time to toss it out. Another factor— bacteria. Leaving your razor in the shower with the heat and humidity will cause rusting and bacterial growth.

Exfoliate Before Shaving

Also look out for ingrown hairs. They get nicked by your razor, causing burn. “Using a loofa, sponge, or exfoliating scrub before shaving helps eliminate dead skin cells and free hairs that might be trapped below the skin, which are the cause of ingrown hairs,” says Laurel Dobalo, marketing director for Bikini Zone. Use a body salt or The Cool Fix ($25, sephora.com), a gel with glycolic and salicylic acids formulated specifically to exfoliate, kill bacteria, and prevent ingrown hairs.

Choose The Right Shaving Cream

You should never shave your bikini line only using water. Because this skin is so sensitive, it’s important to use a product that helps the razor glide over the skin’s surface. “We recommend a clear gel as opposed to a foaming gel or cream for the bikini area— a clear gel makes it easier to see what you’re doing!” says Alex Edell, assistant brand manager for Bikini Zone. It’s important to make sure that the following ingredients are in your clear shave gel: vitamin A and E to help lubricate and protect the skin, chamomile to calm and prevent inflammation, aloe to soothe and glycerin, which keeps your skin moisturized. One we love is Kaufmann Mercantile Ladies Shaving Cream ($19.95, kaufmann-mercantile.com). This aloe and vitamin E combo is a light pink cream that foams just slightly for full hydration, but still allows you to see what you’re doing down there. For further prevention, use an after shave gel, like Bikini Zone Medicated After Shave Gel ($8.39, bikinizone.com), which contains an analgesic to stop any pain, itching, or redness in its tracks.

Read more: Which Is Better: Waxing, Shaving Or Laser? Hair Removal 101