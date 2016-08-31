The Best Reddit-Approved Tricks for Preventing and Treating Ingrown Hairs

There are few things more mind-bendingly frustrating then taking time to meticulously shave your legs, bikini line, arms, whatever, only to be left with a mountain of ingrown hairs and irritation an hour later. (Why, cruel world? Why?!) And then, for all your efforts, you are forced to ice your skin and go commando for a week. So fun. So great.

But if you can’t afford waxing, and going au naturel isn’t your thing, then you have to learn to make peace with your razor—and your body. And who better to help you extend the olive branch than a bunch of complete strangers on random forums deep in the Internet? Our thoughts exactly. So we rounded up the very best tips and tricks on Reddit for dealing with ingrown hairs. And, based on their upvotes and rave comments, they definitely seem to work. Read on to (hopefully) find a cure for your shaving problems, but remember: The internet is not a doctor.