How To Prevent Frizzy Hair

With spring in full swing and summer starting soon, we’re entering peak season for frizzy hair days. But humidity doesn’t have to be a death sentence for your blowout. To find out the secret to frizz-free, silky smooth hair, we caught up with two stylists who provided expert advice — from long-lasting treatments to styling tricks and must-have products.



What Causes Frizzy Hair?

Your Natural Hair Type

Many wavy and curly haired gals have natural frizz because their hair follicles bend and twist in different directions when left to air dry.

Damaged Hair

Your straightener may save you from a frizzy hair day, but it also may be the cause of one later down the road. The more styling you do, the more damaged your hair will be. Split ends and broken hairs tend to spring outward, resulting in frizz.

The Weather

Humid weather can affect both straight and curly hair — fine, curly hair will fall flat while straight hair will frizz out. The inside of the hair, called the cortex, is made out of two kinds of protein called the orthocortex and the paracortex. Both proteins are normally pulled tightly together. When the atmosphere is humid, the two proteins absorb water differently so one may absorb a lot of moisture while another hair shaft may not. The shafts will bend and twist to different sides, creating a frizzy texture.

What Can You Do About It?

Salon Treatments

Joel suggests getting an anti-frizz treatment, such as the keratin treatment at Lasio Professional Hair Care, for a solution that lasts all summer. The smoothing treatment coats the hair in keratin proteins, replacing broken protein bonds that cause the frizz. “The hair is not completely straight, but closer,” Joel Calfee, the Agave Lead Stylist told us. “You will have 20 minutes of straightening instead of 45.” Hairstylist Danny Jelaca also recommends a clear or color gloss. “Anything that fills porosity will help with humidity.” Both add weight to hair and hold down the cuticle so the two proteins are less likely to twist apart.

Use The Right Brush

Joel advises that brushing your hair should be part of your daily hair care routine. “Brushing from root to end helps bring your natural oils to the ends that never get oils. And make sure you brush before bed. Brushing at night will redistribute for morning.” Jelaca recommends using a boar bristle brush, like the Mason Pearson. “Its natural boar bristles spreads your natural oils which are, by the way, the best humidity fighters.”

Styling With Heat

Contrary to popular belief, using heat styling tools actually helps to prevent frizz, as long as you don’t over style and strip strands of all moisture. “Blow drying and heat are great for making a set and holding a style,” says Jelaca. “Just remember to constantly move the heat to prevent damage. Letting it cool locks the style.”

What Products Should You Be Using?

Natural Oils

“Always look for products with natural oils. Natural oil extracts and plant extracts will rest on the outside. This creates protection on the outside of the cuticle to seal and hydrate,” says Joel. Nexxus Frizz Defy Frizz Protection Leave-In Oil Shine Treatment ($15.99, nexxus.com) is infused with Moroccan argan oil to hydrate and hold the style. Anti-Frizz By Yuko Leave-In Conditioner ($24, yuko-usa.com) has a blend of natural rice bran oil, tsubaki oil and meadowfoam seed oil that not only hydrates locks but revitalizes hair even deeper when heat styling. We recommend applying the conditioner to hair and then blow-drying for the full benefits.

Vitamin A & E

When purchasing shampoos and conditioners, look for formulas that contain vitamins A & E, both of which help to keep hair hydrated and promote a healthy scalp. Joel recommends Agave Healing Oil Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner ($25 each, sephora.com) which has natural sugars from the blue agave plant that help bind moisture to strands and deliver natural oils throughout the hair.

