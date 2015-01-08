How to Prevent Breakouts Under Your Bangs

Bangs have a reputation of being one of the more high-maintenance hairstyling choices—and we get it. Blunt or side-swept, it seems like they grow exponentially faster than the rest of your hair. Styling them is no easy feat either—bedhead has no mercy and you often find your fringe sticking straight up into the air. But another annoying problem commonly associated with bangs, outside of actually keeping them in shape, is breakouts. Some unfortunately experience blemishes and acne on the skin that bangs cover.

Since using your bold cut as a curtain isn’t going to make the issue any better, we rounded up some tips that will help prevent your bangs from causing those unwanted breakouts.

Understand the Issue

Curious as to why this even happens? “The forehead is part of the T-zone, which has a tendency towards being more oily than the cheeks. Bangs act like a ‘curtain,’ which traps excess oil and bacteria,” explains Dr. Marina Peredo, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. If you have an oily scalp, it could be more of a problem for you, as Dr. Peredo says that oil that develops on the scalp can “migrate” onto the forehead.

MORE: Learn How to Fix Your Split Ends

Stop Touching Them

First things first. You already know what happens when you constantly flip and touch your hair every five seconds. The hair you washed in the AM ends up looking greasy and flat in no time at all. Keep your hands off your forehead and fringe so you don’t transfer oils and dirt to this area that’s so prone to blemishes. It’s a hard habit to break, but stay motivated with happy thoughts of clear skin and clean hair.

Cleanse Skin Regularly—And Throughout the Day If Need Be

Skipping your face washing routine is never a good idea—bangs or not! To keep this area in the clear, Dr. Peredo suggests cleansing twice daily. If you find that you have oily skin, you might need to pack along a product that will cleanse this skin quickly. “If there is oil breakthrough during the day, it is a signal that skin is quite oily. Using a gentle on-the-go oil control product such as Dickinson’s Oil Controlling Towelettes during the day and a salicylic acid cleanser twice daily will help manage the breakouts,” says Dr. Peredo.

MORE: 8 Tips for Controlling Frizz and Flyaways

Pin Them Up

Switching up for style is a good practice that could help prevent breakouts from occurring on your forehead. Try pinning your bangs up, breading them back, or pushing them back with a headband to get them off of your face. There are tons of ways to style them differently. Dr. Peredo suggests doing this as well as cleansing the area to remove debris and bacteria at the same time.

Be Mindful of the Products You’re Using in Your Hair

If you’re prone to breakouts on this area of your face, you might want to read up on your shampoo and conditioner. What you’re washing your bangs with could play a part in the state of your complexion. Dr. Peredo suggests avoiding the use of rich conditioners and shampoos on your bangs and switching to an oil-free product instead. “If you hair tends to be dry, apply your conditioner to the ends and not the bangs,” she says. Make sure to thoroughly rinse the formula out of your hair to avoid any irritation from excess product as well.

MORE: 101 Best Tips For Clear Skin