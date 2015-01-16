Why Winter Weather Makes You Breakout — And 5 Ways to Make It Stop

Harsh winter weather can cause crazy breakouts, as many of us know all too well. From cold wind-induced rashes to random redness, annoying acne to flaky, dry skin, the chilly season is so not nice to our pretty faces.

Combat Old Man Winter and his wily skin-wrecking ways with solid advice from beauty expert Logan Colt, owner of Glow Goddess. Follow her plan of action and your cheeks will be glowing and smooth—just in time for spring.

1. Swap out your moisturizer for something heavier.

Regardless of your skin type, you will need a thicker moisturizer in winter than you do during the summer months. Try Nars Illuminating Moisturizing Cream and apply it both morning and night for best results. Still need more moisture? Don’t be afraid of Aquaphor—it combats wind-burned, flaky, or itchy skin without making you breakout. A light layer before bed can leave your skin hydrated and glowy in the AM.

Your normal cleanser likely needs a swap as well if your skin is super dry. For a more gentle hydrating one that doesn’t strip skin of its natural moisture, try Cetaphil (try the foaming kind if your skin is naturally oilier).

2. Embrace oil.

If you are prone to acne it might get worse during the winter because as your skin gets drier your body tries to overcompensate by producing more oil. And yes, it might sound crazy to put more oil on your face, especially if you have acne. But! Putting on oil before your moisturizer locks in hydration and literally makes your skin glow. Try Josie Maran Argan Oil for great results.

3. Plug in your humidifier.

It’s not just for when you’re sick–putting a humidifier in your bedroom is a super quick and easy fix for dry skin. The extra moisture will be heaven for your face. Plus, your skin repairs itself while you sleep so it’s a win-win.

4. Don’t forget to exfoliate.

Your standard scrub definitely needs to be in your beauty rotation in the winter. But if your skin needs a major boost, try dermaplaning, which allows products to penetrate more deeply, along with an enzyme treatment to dissolve dead skin cells.

For skin needing serious help, now is a great time to get a chemical peel, which will slough away dead skin and reveal the fresh new skin that is hidden under all that dryness. Chemical peels are great during the winter months because you don’t have to worry quite as much about sun damage (but you should STILL avoid sun exposure afterwards and keep up with SPF application).

5. Take your vitamins.

Get glowing from the inside out. Omega–3 supplements and Vitamin E really help skin retain moisture, while a daily dose of collagen and biotin are great for overall skin and hair health.