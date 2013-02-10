Backstage How-to: Get Prabal Gurung’s Military-Inspired Fall Nails

A gorgeous accessory for the military-inspired style at Prabal Gurung, Jin Soon Choi created a minimalist chic manicure for the designer using the Prabal Gurung x Sally Hansen nail polish that will debut in September 2013. The designer’s shows offer serious inspiration for at-home nail art season after season, and the manicure by Jin Soon is an easy DIY for girls who strive for runway ready nails without the complicated techniques.

Painted in two color combinations that represent strength and femininity, Jin Soon created the look without using any nail tools, making it simple and attainable for everyone. Beginning with one coat of “Coat of Arms” (gold), she then created the deep V shape with the “Loden Green” by painting two narrow diagonals from the outer edge of the cuticle to the center of the tip of the nail. Repeat the diagonal for a total of two green coats, finish with a top coat, and just like that, you’ve got the latest Prabal Gurung style at your fingertips.