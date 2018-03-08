The Correct Way to Pop a Pimple, According to Demi Lovato’s Dermatologist

If there’s one thing that brings the people together, it’s (unfortunately) acne. We all deal with it to varying degrees and can probably cop to using at least one pricey product as a form of treatment. But even if you have a penchant for potions and other “magic” creams, even the experts say there’s nothing wrong with literally taking matters into your own hands.

Such is the case with renowned esthetician and skin care goddess Renee Rouleau, whom Demi Lovato credits for her camera-ready skin. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the expert shared how we can properly pop a pimple when we don’t necessarily have access to expensive treatments or want to wait.

For starters, if you’re dealing with a whitehead that’s visible above the surface of your skin, wrap your fingers in tissue and gently squeeze it until the infection emerges. At the same time, she advises against this method if you have long nails because they could cause scarring.

After that, you can opt for an overnight product made with sulfur, camphor or zinc oxide to clean out the rest of the infected area. These are available in a wide price range and include Rouleau’s very own Nighttime Spot Lotion, but you can also just use the soothing, calming ingredient of your choice. And if the whitehead is still under the skin, leave. it. alone. Otherwise, you’ll only make things worse.

Now, if your pimple is small and red (aka a “papule”), you can either ice the area for 10 minutes every 3-4 hours or slather on an over-the-counter cortisone cream. You have options! But whatever you do, don’t dry out the area with a spot treatment because “this can cause tiny cracks in your skin’s barrier that can introduce more new bacteria into the skin, trigger more breakouts.”

Lastly, if your bumps aren’t white, but swollen, under the skin and painful to the touch, it’s officially time to see a doctor who can safely reduce the swelling and redness. Spoiler alert: it might be a cyst. Next time you have a pimple, remember Rouleau’s advice and as with anything skin care-related: proceed with a hint of caution.