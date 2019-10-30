Our Favorite Lip Products For an Instantly Plumped Pout Without Fillers

Scroll To See More Images

Ever since a certain Jenner sister enhanced her lips, voluminous, pillow-like pouts officially became the new and most coveted beauty trend, leading seemingly every Instagram influencer to follow suit. While I personally find lips of all shapes and sizes beautiful, it’s hard to resist the appeal of faking fuller lips. Lip augmentation (usually using fillers like Restylane and Juvéderm) is one route to take for those looking to attain lasting results (well, about six to eight months, that is), but injectables can be rather pricey, and not everyone likes needles. Fortunately, if you’re looking to learn how to plump your lips without shelling a lump sum of cash and a trip to the dermatologist, there are plenty of products that will — albeit only temporarily — allow you to fake the look of fillers.

The pursuit of a plumper pout has undoubtedly led to the advent of several off-beat and controversial DIY mouth-enhancing methods. The “cupping” trend (alternatively dubbed “The Kylie Jenner Challenge”) that went viral a couple of years ago was touted as an all-natural alternative to in-office enhancements. However, the craze was eventually followed by a slew of controversy highlighting its long-term side effects, including permanent bruising and damaging teeth. While I unapologetically swear by the over-lined lip liner look, there are a slew of plumpers on the market that magically give your lips a positively swollen effect. While old-school lip plumpers worked to their magic by stinging or burning the mouth, there are plenty of new-generation products that give you the same benefit without feeling like you’ve been stung by a bee or kissed a lit candle. Here are some of the gentle, yet highly effective products I’m current obsessed with.

1. Kimi Lip Max Lip Plumper

This all-natural lip plumper not only instantly plumps your pout, but it also hydrates dry lips and helps to soften and prevent fine lines over time.

2. Buxom Full-On Lip Plumping Polish

This O.G. plumping gloss is a cult classic for a reason. It instantly gives you a plumper pout without a super uncomfortable tingling sensation (it’s very subtle). It also comes in a vast array of shades.

3. GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper

This nourishing lip plumper is infused with Volulip™ & Hyaluronic Acid to deliver added volume to lips in just three to five minutes. It also hydrated dry areas as well.